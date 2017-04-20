Bella Thorne refuses to take birth control pills

Share

The outspoken actress is struggling to find love because suitors don't want to part of a public romance on social media.

Actress Bella Thorne refuses to pop pills to stop a headache or prevent pregnancy.

The Blended star insists she's "all natural" when it comes to medicine.

"In my family, we never went to doctors growing up," the 19-year-old tells Yahoo. "I don't like medication. I don't even take birth control. I won't even take Advil or Tylenol. I power through. I'm all natural."

In her latest candid interview, bisexual Bella also addresses her dating dilemmas, days after confessing she's single and lonely at times on social media.

She tells Yahoo she has a problem seeking out boyfriends and girlfriends - because many suitors hate the idea of being involved in a very public romance.

"I've dated people who are like, 'I don't want people to know my life'," she explains. "It ended up becoming a problem... I Snapchat my life, and you knew who I was before you dated me. You have to accept me."

And she also backtracks on her recent depression confession after fans attacked her for talking about the blues without a proper diagnosis.

The actress took to Twitter earlier this month (Apr17) and confessed to her fans that she was suffering from mental health issues in a post, in which she wrote, "Came to the conclusion that I struggle with depression you aren't alone (sic)."

Some followers accused her of casually using the term depression without receiving an official diagnosis, prompting Bella to take down her post.

"I took it down because maybe some people were hurt by what I said in some way," she explains. "I just wanted to say, 'You're not alone'. The people you think have the most perfect lives, don't. I wasn't saying that I clinically went to a doctor. I didn't know it was a big thing. You can judge me for believing my beliefs."

