Bella Thorne suffering from depression

Bella Thorne also told fans recently she hated "not being in a relationship".

Bella Thorne has "come to the conclusion" that she suffers from depression.

The Duff actress took to Twitter on Tuesday night (04Apr17) and confessed to her fans she was suffering from mental health issues in a post, in which she wrote, "Came to the conclusion that I struggle with depression you aren't alone (sic)," followed by a love heart emoji.

Her admission received a mixed response online, with some users lending their support and congratulating her for being open about her problems, while others accused her of casually using the term depression without receiving an official diagnosis.

One wrote, "Huge fan but unless you've been diagnosed don't go throwing that word around, depression is a serious matter," while another posted, "U can't jst come to a conclusion that u suffer frm (sic) depression... It's not just a random feeling like being sad or unhappy (sic)."

The 19-year-old star has since deleted the post.

Her comments come just over a week after she candidly told fans she wasn't loving single life by writing, "I hate not being in a relationship."

The former Shake it Up! star came under fire in December (16) after reports suggested she was cheating on Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey when she was pictured getting cosy with singer Charlie Puth. However, she later clarified she was simply friends with Charlie and had ended her relationship with Tyler.

In January (17), she told ETOnline she received death threats over the drama.

"Dating in Hollywood is literally the worst thing," she said. "People are really crazy on social and, unfortunately, I date people that have girls, like, in love with them. They're, like, really in love with them and they want to kill me. Literally, I was getting death threats, full-on death threats on Twitter."

