Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for divorce

Proceedings to end the marriage are expected to wrap up by October (17).

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have finally decided to file for divorce after separating almost two years ago (15).

The Hollywood couple announced its split in June, 2015, but had not filed court papers to legally put an end to the marriage, prompting speculation the actors were headed for a reconciliation.

However, TMZ reports divorce proceedings are definitely now underway after Ben and Jennifer both filed petitions on Thursday (13Apr17) pro per, meaning they put forth the documents without a lawyer. The two stars filed for divorce in a coordinated fashion by submitting identical individual documents and filing a divorce petition and response at the same time, indicating they are ending the marriage on mutually amicable terms with little possibility of a long drawn-out court battle.

According to the outlet, both Affleck and Garner have asked for joint legal and physical custody of their three young children - Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five.

No spousal support terms were set in the divorce documents, leaving the final decision on this matter to the judge presiding over the case. A prenuptial agreement was not signed by Ben and Jen before they tied the knot in 2005, so the earnings they both made during their marriage are likely to be split equally between them.

Sources suggest a formal financial settlement is still being discussed, but the estranged couple could finalize the divorce in as little as six months (Oct17).

The stars have remained on good terms since their split and Jennifer told TV show Today last summer (16) she is still "great friends" with Argo director Ben despite the break-up.

© Cover Media