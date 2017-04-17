Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spend Easter together following divorce filing

Share

The actors filed a joint divorce petition earlier this week.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited in California on Sunday (16Apr17) for their first holiday together since filing for divorce earlier this week (ends16Apr17).

The former couple celebrated Easter with its three children at a church in Los Angeles and reportedly hosted a holiday dinner at its home.

Ben and Jennifer both filed petitions on Thursday (13Apr17) pro per, meaning they put forth the documents without a lawyer. The two stars filed for divorce in a coordinated fashion by submitting identical individual documents and filing a divorce petition and response at the same time. According to TMZ, the actors are requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three young children - Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five.

The actors did not sign a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage in 2005, so the assets they earned during the marriage will most likely be split equally. A judge will also rule on any spousal support terms. Sources suggest a formal financial settlement is still being discussed, but the estranged couple could finalize the divorce in six months (Oct17).

Ben and Jennifer announced their separation in June, 2015, but they have remained on good terms since their split. Ben recently praised his estranged wife for supporting him during his secret alcohol addiction treatment.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he wrote in a message on Facebook last month (Mar17). "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

