Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus enjoy romantic weekend in Maine

The actor began dating the TV producer following his split from Jennifer Garner after 10 years of marriage.

Ben Affleck treated his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to a romantic getaway in Maine over the weekend (29-30Jul17).

The actor went public with his new relationship last month (Jul17), and it appears the romance is blossoming, with Ben enjoying a low-key break with the Saturday Night Live producer after completing filming on his forthcoming blockbuster Justice League in London.

According to E! News, the star is smitten with his new lady love.

"He really enjoys spending time with Lindsay," a source told the site. "They went to Maine together for a quick weekend with her family and friends."

Another insider tells the outlet the Oscar winner and Shookus have "a few more small trips planned in the coming weeks and will be meeting up all over the place".

"The fact that they have gone public with their relationship and can do normal things is a huge relief," the source continued. "They are enjoying hanging out and doing everyday things like going to get coffee or out to dinner. He thinks she is very witty and charming and loves her company."

The Argo filmmaker officially filed for divorce from Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, in April (17), almost two years after separating following 10 years of marriage.

Shortly after stepping out with Shookus for the first time, rumors began to swirl suggesting the pair had begun seeing one another while Affleck was still with Garner - speculation Shookus quickly shot down in a statement posted on Twitter.

"It's not often one finds themselves having to use social media to address their personal life," she wrote on the social media site, "but in light of recent media reports I felt it was only necessary that I speak out to set the record straight about my relationship."

"Relationships can be tricky in the best of times, but that is amplified when the world is watching," she added. "While I won't comment on the specifics of my relationship out of respect for all parties involved, I will say that under no circumstances did my relationship begin as an affair. While I know this may not be the juicy story that people are looking for, it's the best I can offer."

