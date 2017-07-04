  • Home
Ben Affleck and Sylvester Stallone lead Independence Day thanks to U.S. troops

Ben Affleck
Posted by Cover Media on July 4, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Patrick Stewart urged fans to think about their pets during fireworks displays.

Ben Affleck and Sylvester Stallone are among the stars saluting troops online as they celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

Tuesday (04Jul17) marked the nation's 241st birthday, and celebrities far and wide took to social media to commemorate the occasion.

"Thank you to the service men and women who protect our freedom every day," posted Affleck, while Stallone shared a photo of himself and his wife Jennifer Flavin wrapped in an American flag and captioned it, "Respect & Happy Fourth of July from myself and Jennifer, to each and every Armed Forces family in America and around the world!"

Fellow actor Wilmer Valderrama shared, "We celebrate freedom everyday we wake up in the land of the American dream. Today we get her a cake w/ (with) a candle on it. #HappyBirthdayAmerica I also want to highlight the men and women who fight everyday to keeps us safe and free.. thanks for our #IndependanceDay (sic)," while Melissa Joan Hart wrote, "Happy Independence Day! Thank you to our troops and veterans for fighting for our freedom for 241 years!!!," and R&B singer Monica added, "Have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day. Blessings and Thanks to everyone that served & sacrificed !!! We honor you!"

Others kept their Independence Day wishes simple, with Wilmer's That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterston writing, "Happy 241st bday America. We love you, the Masterson clan".

Eva Longoria shared a short video clip of herself decked out in red, white, and blue accessories, and captioned it, "Happy 4th of July y'all!"

Meanwhile, British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, who lives in New York, reminded his fans to think about their furry friends' safety during fireworks displays.

"Lots of pets are scared of fireworks!," he tweeted. "@ASPCA's app could help keep them protected and find them if they get lost," and actress Kat Dennings shared his concerns, adding, "Remember: pets get very scared during fireworks, PLEASE keep them inside tonight!"

