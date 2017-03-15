  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Ben Affleck attended Oscars with sober coach before entering...

Ben Affleck attended Oscars with sober coach before entering rehab - report

Ben Affleck attended Oscars with sober coach before entering rehab - report
Ben Affleck and Samuel
Posted by Cover Media on March 15, 2017 at 8:30 am
Ben Affleck is no longer working with the female sober coach he was photographed with in January (17).

Ben Affleck attended the Academy Awards last month (Feb17) with a sober coach ahead of a secret stay in rehab.

The 44-year-old actor and director took to his Facebook page on Tuesday (14Mar17) to reveal he had left rehab after a secret stay to get help for his alcohol addiction.

Now it has been claimed Ben's companion at the Oscars was in fact his male sober coach, who he has been working with since he ended his work with the female sober coach he was photographed with in January (17).

Entertainment Tonight made the revelation, with a source close to the actor telling the outlet he is "feeling good" after leaving treatment.

"He has completed his treatment and is feeling good," the insider said, adding that Ben "did this for himself and his family."

"Family always comes first," the source continued. "Ben has struggled with alcohol for years and it's a struggle that millions of people have to battle every day. He has nothing to hide and wants his kids to know that he did everything he could to be a better father. That's why he announced it himself."

Ben made his motivation for checking himself into rehab clear in his Facebook post, telling fans one of the reasons he chose to face his demons again was to improve his family life.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he shared in his social media message. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

He also thanked estranged wife Jennifer Garner for her unending support, continuing: "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

This isn't the first time Affleck has sought help for alcohol abuse - he also checked into rehab back in 2001.

© Cover Media

Related news

Ben Affleck's son thinks he's Batman and the FedEx man is the Joker

Posted on 17/02/2017
Will Arnett's portrayal of Batman in The Lego Batman Movie is Ben Affleck's favorite depiction of the superhero.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner call off divorce - report

Posted on 08/03/2017
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner "are giving things another try", sources close to the couple have claimed.

Ben Affleck completes secret alcohol addiction treatment

Posted on 15/03/2017
The Argo star returned to rehab to improve his family life.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

16 Green Things to Eat on St Patrick's Day

All photo albums

Facebook