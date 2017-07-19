Ben Affleck drops out of movie to focus on his 'wellness and family' - report

Share

The news comes after Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum both quit the project citing scheduling conflicts.

Ben Affleck has reportedly dropped out of upcoming movie Triple Frontier to "take some time to focus on his wellness and his family".

The 44-year-old actor had been due to star in the Netflix action thriller, directed by J.C. Chandor, after both Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum quit citing scheduling conflicts.

On Tuesday (18Jul17), Deadline reported that Ben had decided to step away from the project.

"Affleck is going to take some time to focus on his wellness and his family," a source told the outlet. "The film will move forward without him; it is casting up quickly."

No further details were available about the reasons for Ben quitting the film, but his decision comes after he revealed in March that he had finished a stint in rehab.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he wrote on Facebook. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

In January the father-of-three also dropped out of another big project, directing The Batman, explaining that he couldn't give his all to both helming the film and starring in it as The Dark Knight.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions," he said in a statement at the time. "Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require."

While Ben's professional life is hitting a few hurdles, his personal life seems to be going from strength to strength. Since he officially filed for divorce from Jennifer Garner earlier this year, Ben has gone public with his relationship with producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

