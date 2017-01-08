Ben Affleck feels more vulnerable since becoming a parent

Share

Ben Affleck felt like his heart was “outside his body” when he became a father.

Ben Affleck has been able to tap into his vulnerable side since becoming a parent.

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor and his former partner Jennifer Garner have co-parented Violet, 11, Seraphina, seven, and four-year-old Samuel, since their 2015 split.

While Ben tends to play serious roles in films, such as Nick Dunne in Gone Girl and gangster Joe Coughlin in the upcoming Live By Night, he has been able to invoke a different side of his real-life character since becoming a father.

“As a parent I face dilemmas, like we all do every day, about what’s the right way to raise children,” he told Britain’s OK! magazine. “We all make mistakes, for sure, but we try our best. A lot of it is just that when you have kids, your heart is outside of your body and you feel so vulnerable.”

Ben is building a reputation as a Hollywood powerhouse, following his work as a director and writer on movies such as 2007’s Gone Baby Gone and 2012 political thriller Argo. But he admits that in many cases it is much easier to simply act in a movie than to be responsible as the director.

“You’re responsible for your performance, but you have to be as tuned to the director as possible, try to follow through their vision and make their movie. The nice thing about acting is that, if the set falls down, you can just go back to your trailer and be like, ‘I’ll come back when you figure it out,’” he smiled.

And when it comes to his new movie Live By Night, the 44-year-old explains that he was surprised to find that the narrative reflected the current political climate in the U.S., after Donald Trump was named the U.S. President-elect in November (16).

“I’m very moved by how this country (America) was built not just by immigrants, but by people who were marginalized... I didn’t think it would feel so current, but now all of a sudden it does,” explained Ben.

