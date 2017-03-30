Ben Affleck makes surprise appearance at CinemaCon after secret rehab stint

Share

Ben Affleck looked healthy and in good spirits as he took to the stage with his Justice League co-stars for a panel about the movie at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 44-year-old actor revealed on Facebook earlier this month (Mar17) that he had sought help for his addiction to alcohol by checking into a rehabilitation centre, which he considered the "first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery".

And on Wednesday, Ben looked healthy and in good spirits as he took to the stage with his Justice League co-stars Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa and director Zack Snyder for a panel about the movie at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Wearing a sharp blue suit and tie, Ben stood and listened as Zack addressed the crowd, telling them: "Justice League is the culmination of a journey for me that’s been seven years. I’m a huge fan of these characters and this is a dream come true to have a chance to bring them all together in this single film."

Ben will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming movie, due for release in November (17).

As he posed for pictures after the panel with his co-stars, Ben looked to be thoroughly enjoying the experience, laughing and joking with his actor pals.

Ben took some time out from daddy duty to attend the annual movie event, after his friend Matt Damon revealed he was "Mr Mom-ing it (sic)" while his estranged wife Jennifer Garner was working on a new project.

The Live by Night star previously revealed in his Facebook post that his three children with Jennifer, 11-year-old Violet, eight-year-old Seraphina and five-year-old Samuel, were one of the main motivations to check himself into rehab.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he shared in his social media message. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

