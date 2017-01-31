Ben Affleck pulls out of directing standalone Batman movie

Share

The 44-year-old actor said in a statement he wanted to give his all to playing Batman, rather than splitting his focus by directing the film as well.

Ben Affleck has pulled out of directing the standalone Batman movie.

The 44-year-old actor had been set to take the helm of The Batman while also donning the cape once again to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

However, in a statement released on Monday (30Jan17), Ben admitted being behind the camera as well as in front of it would detract from his performance as the Caped Crusader - something he is not willing to compromise on.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require," he said in a statement. "Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film."

He concluded: "I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world."

According to Variety, names already in the mix to take the helm include War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Captain Fantastic director Matt Ross is also another consideration, reports suggest.

"Warner Bros. fully supports Ben Affleck's decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life," the studio added in a statement.

Ben made his debut as Bruce Wayne in last year's (16) critically-panned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he'll be back as the superhero role in the upcoming Justice League film, due for release in November (17).

The news comes after Ben admitted he was growing tired of questions about The Batman, insisting he wants to focus on his current projects, such as the recently released box office bomb Live by Night.

"Oh my God, it's such a pain in the a** (to be constantly asked about the movie)," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's, like, every time I mention Batman it gets this huge click bait. And when I was doing (Live by Night), it took me two years to get it together, but no one ever asked me, 'Where is Live by Night?'"

"They ask me, 'Batman, Batman, Batman'," he continued. "Batman is coming along. It's going to be great. We're going to make something really special. We're going to take the time to make it right. We're going to do it good. We're going to do it the right way and the fans are going to love it."

