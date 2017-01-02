Ben Affleck rules out a political future

Ben Affleck rules out a political future
Ben Affleck
Posted by Cover Media on January 2, 2017 at 11:30 am
Ben Affleck claims Donald Trump used to force directors to give him film cameos.

Ben Affleck will never enter politics because he feels it has become corrupted by money.

The 44-year-old actor has a history of political activism, having campaigned and fundraised for candidates from America's Democratic Party including presidential candidates Al Gore, John Kerry and Barack Obama.

Ben's involvement with political campaigning, as well as his outspoken appearances on U.S. current affairs shows including a regular slot on Real Time with Bill Maher, have led to speculation he may stand for election himself.

However the Gone Girl star has ruled out running for office, as he finds the huge sums of money candidates are forced to raise distasteful.

"I really wouldn't want to (run for office)," he told The Guardian newspaper. "It's not because I think being a public servant wouldn't be satisfying, but it's become a pure money-raising exercise from beginning to end. It's small talk with people who you want to squeeze money out of. It's sleazy. You have to have a certain tolerance to that kind of schmooze that I don't have."

As a Democrat, Ben is unenthusiastic about the prospect of Republican Donald Trump becoming U.S. president later this month (Jan17).

The actor also has a personal dislike of America's President-elect, as he claims the property mogul used to strong-arm directors into giving him film cameos.

"I met him (Donald Trump) once at a Fashion Week event in Milan," Ben revealed. "You knew you were at a cheesy party if Donald Trump was there. He would kind of trawl around them. He was famous for only granting permission for films to shoot on his real estate locations if they put him in as a cameo."

Donald Trump will become America's 45th president on 20 January (17).

© Cover Media

Related news

Charlie Sheen suggests Donald Trump should be next 2016 death victim

Posted on 29/12/2016
The actor did not elaborate on his post, but made sure to pin it to the top of his Twitter page.

Charlie Sheen blasts media over Trump death tweet to god

Posted on 30/12/2016
The actor insists his post was a private message to the Lord.

Andrew Garfield: 'Donald Trump is not a real Christian'

Posted on 30/12/2016
Andrew Garfield has slammed Donald Trump for using Christianity as a political ploy.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

NYE: Things to do in Montreal

All photo albums

Facebook