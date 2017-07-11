Ben Affleck's new woman insists relationship didn't start as an affair

Share

Reports suggest Jennifer confronted the TV producer about getting too close to Ben in 2015.

Ben Affleck's new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus has shut down reports suggesting her romance with the actor began while he was still with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

The Argo star separated from Jennifer in June, 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and subsequent rumors alleged another woman had come between the longtime couple - accusations Ben's representative vehemently denied.

The claims resurfaced this week (begs10Jul17) after Ben and Lindsay went public with their budding relationship in Los Angeles, with multiple reports suggesting Jennifer previously confronted the blonde TV producer about stealing her man in 2015.

Representatives for Ben and Jennifer have yet to comment on the latest gossip, but it appears Lindsay has decided to address the unfounded speculation herself on a newly-established Twitter page.

"It's not often one finds themselves having to use social media to address their personal life," she wrote in a notepad message, "but in light of recent media reports I felt it was only necessary that I speak out to set the record straight about my relationship."

She explained she is "typically a very private person", and did not refer to Ben by name as she went on to insist there was nothing illicit about the start of her current romance.

"Relationships can be tricky in the best of times, but that is amplified when the world is watching," Lindsay continued in the post. "While I won't comment on the specifics of my relationship out of respect for all parties involved, I will say that under no circumstances did my relationship begin as an affair. While I know this may not be the juicy story that people are looking for, it's the best I can offer."

Lindsay, who works on comedy show Saturday Night Live, parted ways with her husband, Kevin Miller, in 2014.

Ben and Jennifer, who have remained close for the sake of their three children, began divorce proceedings to officially end their union in April (17).

