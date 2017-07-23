Ben Affleck shuts down Batman exit gossip at Comic-Con

Share

The annual gathering held in San Diego, California was filled with spectacular DC Comics developments on Saturday (22Jul17).

Ben Affleck has denied rumors he plans to leave his role as Batman, insisting he's the "luckiest guy" on earth to play the Caped Crusader.

The Academy Award-winning actor-and-director first took on the iconic DC Comics superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before playing the character for a second time last year (16) in Suicide Squad.

Ben is also slated to portray the superhero in forthcoming films The Batman as well as the two new Justice League movies, and despite rumors to the contrary, he insists he doesn't plan on saying goodbye to the part anytime soon.

"Let me be clear, I'm the luckiest guy, Batman is the coolest f**king part in any universe, DC, Marvel," Ben gushed during a chat on the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (22Jul17).

"I am so thrilled to do it," he added. "I know there's this misconception that because I'm not directing it, that maybe I wasn't enthusiastic about it (the new Batman series), (but) it's f**king amazing! It's incredible! I'm really blown away and excited.

"It’s a great time in the DC universe… and you can see why I am so excited to play Batman."

DC Comics superheroes have been dominating the box office recently – the brand's most recent release Wonder Woman has broken records with international earnings of over $770 million since hitting theaters on 2 June (17).

The groundbreaking movie directed by Patty Jenkins has also made history as the top-grossing film of all time from a female director. Wonder Woman's leading lady Gal Gadot was on hand at Comic-Con with her Justice League co-stars to celebrate another exciting development in the DC Comics universe, with bosses at Warner Bros. Pictures confirming at the event a Wonder Woman sequel is on the way.

Batman, Justice League and Wonder Woman weren't the only DC Comics superhero franchises making a splash at Comic-Con. Jason Momoa literally rocked the house at his Aquaman panel by wielding a trident while rock music blared in the background to the screaming crowd. Representing the undersea branch of the DC Comics universe, director James Wan's movie Aquaman, which stars Momoa in the titular role and Amber Heard as his Atlantis queen Mera, hits theaters on 21 December, 2018.

