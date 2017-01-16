Ben Affleck surprised by timeliness of Live By Night themes

Ben Affleck surprised by timeliness of Live By Night themes
Ben Affleck
Posted by Cover Media on January 16, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Ben Affleck believes America is a "model for the world" when it comes to integration.

Ben Affleck finds political themes tackled in his film Live by Night to be very "present" today.

The actor wrote, directed and co-produced the mobster movie, based on the 2012 novel of the same name, about a group of Boston gangsters who must battle against competition and the Ku Klux Klan during the Prohibition era, a time when production and transportation of alcohol was banned.

Upon its release this month (Jan17) the United States is gearing up to welcome its new president, Donald Trump, famed for his controversial policies, and Ben is shocked at how relevant his movie is for the current situation.

"I had no idea that the theme of white supremacy would be as present as it is in the modern day, something we're all talking about now," he told USA Today. "I was writing this more than a year ago, and there was no inclination that these types of groups would be in the news any more than they have been."

The KKK even offered to support Trump amid his campaign, and despite turning down the offer, some of his comments have been slammed for their racist undertones.

Ben hopes Live by Night shows how important immigration is to the foundation of America and although groups like the KKK are still present in this day and age, the 44-year-old star feels the country has come a long way in its views.

"The country itself, America, I really believe in as a model for the world - for integration, for harmony, for how to find common ground with our fellow citizens. The whole point is that it's not easy," he added.

"People I love and care about voted for a different Presidential candidate than I did. I'm living with them, they are living with me. We have to live together. We have to figure out a way to make this work."

© Cover Media

Related news

Ben Affleck rules out a political future

Posted on 02/01/2017
Ben Affleck claims Donald Trump used to force directors to give him film cameos.

U2 delayed new album due to Donald Trump's election win

Posted on 11/01/2017
U2 decided to hit the road again after learning Donald Trump had been elected as U.S. president.

Nicole Kidman fights back after Donald Trump comments

Posted on 16/01/2017
The actress will continue to support women's rights and health issues regardless of who is in power in her adopted America.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Genius Photoshops Himself into Kendall Jenner's Photos

All photo albums

Facebook