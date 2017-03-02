Benedict Cumberbatch keen to take on child-friendly movies now he's a father

Share

Benedict Cumberbatch struggled with Doctor Strange's complex fight scenes, until his adrenaline kicked in.

Benedict Cumberbatch is hoping to take on more family-friendly roles now he's a father.

The 40-year-old actor, who is expecting his second child with wife Sophie Hunter, has recently appeared in movies such as Black Mass, Doctor Strange, and TV show Sherlock.

But now he is preparing to welcome another baby into the world, Benedict has been inspired to think about taking a new direction in his career.

"I want them to know what I do for a living and they can't always because of the certification of my films - we'll all be a lot older by the time they get to see them," he said during an interview on U.K. show Good Morning Britain on Thursday (02Mar17). "But I don't know, yes, I would like to definitely do some child-friendly work in the future. I've done a bit but yes, there might be more of that."

Of fatherhood, Benedict said it was "wonderful", adding that it is "much much more" than he ever expected.

The actor's role in Doctor Strange is one he will be exploring more in the future, as he reprises the part for upcoming movies Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

However, he admitted during the interview that he struggled when he was first told about Doctor Strange's complex fight scenes, but luckily the character was also learning too.

"You can see my limbs flailing around in an attempt to look fighter-y," he laughed. "I mean, thank God I was actually playing someone who was in his infancy of learning this, so that kind of played into my less good attempts."

And Benedict soon got into the swing of things, with the resulting movie earning an Oscar nod for Best Visual Effects.

"There's a point weirdly with me where I'm like, 'Oh God, this is going to be such hard work', and everyone goes, 'Yeah, we've got this choreography', and I reply, 'Yeah, I know, it's going to be hard'," he explained. "And I could sort of see how long it's going to take to get there but the minute you start doing it and get a few knocks and scrapes you just (go), 'Yeah, yeah, yeah!' The adrenaline takes over and you are being guided by the best in the world."

