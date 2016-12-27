Benedict Cumberbatch: 'Sherlock has changed my personality'

Share

Benedict Cumberbatch has been changed by playing the quick-witted detective Sherlock Holmes.

Playing Sherlock Holmes has made Benedict Cumberbatch a lot "curter".

The British actor has portrayed the fictional detective in the BBC series Sherlock since 2010 and got back into character for the fourth season, which starts on New Year's Day (01Jan17).

As well as garnering him global success the role appears to have changed Benedict's personality, according to his actress mother Wanda Ventham.

“There is a kickback. I do get affected by it," he told Radio Times of the programme, describing it as a mix of "very bleak" and "funny". "There’s a sense of being impatient. My mum says I’m much curter with her when I’m filming Sherlock.”

Sherlock showrunner Steven Moffat recently revealed Wanda questioned Benedict’s casting as the super sleuth due to his looks.

Steven, who also writes the rebooted series of Doctor Who, divulged to Time Out London magazine Wanda's thoughts on her son winning the life-changing part.

"Benedict's mum didn't think he was good-looking enough to play Sherlock. Nobody did," Steven explained. "He never thought of himself as good-looking and everyone casually agreed with him. He still regards it as preposterous that he's become this sex symbol."

Fans can anticipate Sherlock battling much bigger mysteries in the upcoming new series, with Martin Freeman returning as his onscreen sidekick Dr. John Watson. Writer Mark Gatiss, who also stars as Sherlock's brother Mycroft, warned to The Telegraph: “It’s the darkest but also the most meaty, with the most proper dramatic incident we could possibly throw at them all.”

Amanda Abbington, who plays Martin's wife Mary Watson and was also dating the actor in real life up until recently, has also confirmed how "dark" and "intense" the episodes are.

© Cover Media