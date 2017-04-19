Benefits of doing Sports with your Significant Other

Share Summer is coming, and that means it's time to get outside again! It’s the season to do more outdoor activities or to pick up that sport you love again. If you’re a couple, why not do so together?

Tangible Benefits for Couples Doing a sport with your significant other is beneficial for intimacy as well as for your physical health. It allows you to spend more time together and increases your complicity AND your libido. You can also structure other projects around your favourite sports. For example, you passion for cycling could mean a road trip out of the city. If you like walking or running, maybe a hiking trip could be your thing. The possibilities are numerous!

Motivation: It Takes Two to Tango! Sports with your lover can be a great source of motivation. They’ll know how to encourage you, and can even tell when you’ve reached your limits. You’ll both be proud after having completed a mutual challenge. You’ll also be more inclined to do it again, with all the benefits that entails.

Honey, what should we do? Before taking on an extreme sport, take the time to discuss it with your better half. It’s important you choose an activity that accounts for each person’s interests and abilities. If your lover can’t swim, it’s best to leave aquatic activities such as swimming or surfing for other occasions. The fun should be mutual, or you’ll both get fed up quickly. Ask yourselves some questions. Would you prefer to be outdoors or indoors? Are you more suited to individual sports like running, duelling sports like tennis, or team sports like soccer? What level of intensity are you seeking? How often do you want to commit to? Do you want to stay close to home? Clearing up these objectives and criteria is key to making the right choice. Needless to say, budget is also key here. For example, volleyball equipment is much less expensive than cycling equipment or a hiking trip. It’s important not to ruin your financial health just for the sake of sports when so many of them are very inexpensive.