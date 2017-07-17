Beth Ditto: 'Fat people can't shop like everyone else'

Share

Beth Ditto performed for Gucci's Alessandro Michele at the label's resort show after-party.

Beth Ditto finds it hard to buy stylish clothes due to her size.

The curvaceous singer may have a wardrobe stuffed full of flattering clothes now she helms her own fashion line, but the 36-year-old admits she still struggles when she goes shopping.

To make sure she's never lacking in the fashion department, former Gossip frontwoman Beth snaps up garments she likes as soon as sees them.

"No, I wish," she sighed to W Magazine when quizzed if her approach to style has changed now she's a solo artist. "I think it's different for me because I'm big, which makes looking for clothes so different. It's like this for everybody at times, but when you're a fat person, when you find something, you really do not leave it, because it's going to be hard to find it again.

"When I try to change styles a little bit, it never works out. I was just going through all the stuff I have (for the tour) and for me, I noticed it's mostly Vivienne Westwood Anglomania. I always have this one go-to - it's like a work uniform of A-line dresses. And I still don't wear high heels."

Since finding fame more than a decade ago, Beth has managed to mix music and fashion in her career.

As well as her namesake clothing line, which launched in early 2016, Beth has also worked with Jean Paul Gaultier on a limited-edition T-shirt and created a line of sunglasses for German brand Mykita.

And in May (17), she performed at the Gucci resort show after-party.

"(It was) So fun. Hilarious," she exclaimed. "I just missed Elton John by a second - when I went to go say hi to him, he'd already left. So that was sad, but Alessandro (Michele, Gucci designer) was really nice, and it was really fun. I just love s**t like that, because it's such a different world."

