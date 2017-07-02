Beth Ditto isn't a fan of fancy gym outfits

Share

Singer Beth Ditto is happy to hit the gym looking like a "frump".

Beth Ditto doesn't understand the point of wearing fancy outfits to the gym.

The Gossip singer is known for her strong voice and distinctive personal style, as well as being an advocate for plus-size women.

While Beth is proud of her voluptuous figure, she swears by the health benefits of hitting the gym, but just don't expect her to get behind the athleisure trend any time soon.

"I don't being told what to wear either, so I go to the gym looking like a frump. I'll wear anything. None of this gym gear nonsense," she told U.K. Elle magazine. "I go in pajama bottoms when they let me, but mostly anything scruffy will do. I don't even brush my hair – I brush my teeth, though; that would be gross otherwise. This is why I think the gym is so great, because it's one of the only places I feel free from any kind of 'look.'"

When it comes to workouts, Beth is very specific about what exercises she likes to do. The 36-year-old will go "bat-sh*t crazy" on the cross trainer, but doesn't like to attend classes.

"I thought a HIIT class was punching, until I found out what it was and decided I didn't want to do that. No way. I could do spinning, but I just don't want to; I'm not trying to be on anyone else's page, I want to be on my own," she explained.

While doing high intensity Beth likes to listen to a range of music, citing Heartbeats by The Knife as her "ultimate gym jam". She likes to spend her sessions listening to music she's currently working on.

"The gym is my time; it's a scared, meditative place where I can just be. I am such a people person, and Lord knows I can talk, but sometimes I need time in my own headspace," added Beth.

© Cover Media