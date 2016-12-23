Beyonce and Adele booked to perform at 2017 Grammy Awards

Share

The superstars are among the top nominees for the 2017 awards.

Beyonce and Adele are bringing their superstar power to the stage for the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The show's executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, reveals the two icons, who are among the top nominees for the ceremony, are expected to perform at music's big night in February (17).

During a roundtable chat for Billboard magazine, Ehrlich was asked if British soul sensation Adele would be a part of the prizegiving's live line-up, to which he responded, "Very few people say no to the Grammys. Over all of the years I've been doing the show, there have been three or four acts who've actually said no."

The producer was pressed to name names, and although he declined to do so, he revealed Adele and Beyonce are both set to take up the 2017 Grammys performance invite.

"I can tell you that Adele and Beyonce are not two of them (who have declined)," he said. "We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February."

Beyonce leads all nominees heading into the big bash with nine nods for her work on her hit album Lemonade, while Adele's 25 has earned her five nods.

They will go head-to-head for the three top honors: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, with their respective tunes Formation and Hello facing off in the two latter categories.

"We love a good horse race," Ehrlich shared of the ladies' close competition. "It's a fine line: We love the competition aspect of it, but it's really more - here's the cliche - the family of music. I don't know how many of those three categories they're in together that we'll announce during the telecast, but we'll probably come pretty close. When you can start with that as a foundation for a show, you're in pretty good shape."

