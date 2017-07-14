Beyonce and JAY-Z hit Nobu for first date night after twins

  • Home
Beyonce
Posted by Cover Media on July 14, 2017 at 12:30 am
The couple has yet to debut its twins.

Beyonce and JAY-Z have stepped out for their first public date after welcoming twins last month (Jun17).

The Drunk in Love star and the proud papa were photographed eating dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on Wednesday (12Jul17), with a source telling Entertainment Tonight the exclusive restaurant was on lockdown before the super-famous couple arrived.

"Their security arrived in an Escalade, got out and checked the parking lot, then JAY-Z exited the car," the insider says. "A second Escalade arrived with Beyonce and two other security cars. The couple had seven security guards plus three from Nobu - 10 total."

According to reports, the couple arrived in two separate cars around 8pm, and left three hours later.

Beyonce and JAY-Z have yet to debut their twins and have not confirmed their names. However, last month (Jun17), they filed legal documents in a bid to trademark the names Sir and Rumi.

And the rapper has opened up about the babies on his new album 4:44, while addressing his alleged infidelities.

"I apologize, often womanize/Took for my child to be born/See through a woman's eyes/Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles/Took me too long for this song/I don't deserve you," he raps. "So I apologize/I've seen the innocence/Leave your eyes/I still mourn this death/I apologize for all the stillborns/'Cuz I wasn't pressing/Your body wouldn't accept it."

Beyonce and the 99 Problems hitmaker tied the knot in April, 2008, and welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in 2012. They announced they were expecting twins in February (17).

© Cover Media

