Beyoncé and Jay Z Pregnant with Twins

The singer posted a pregnancy picture on Instagram to announce the news.

Beyoncé and Jay Z just surprised the world by announcing that the couple is pregnant with twins! Beyoncé took to her Instagram account to announce the news, posting a beautifully done professional pregnancy picture in which she is surrounded by roses and wearing a green veil.

Beyoncé is slated to perform at the upcoming 2017 Grammy Awards, which probably explains the timing of this particular announcement.

In the caption, she says “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two”. The post doesn’t say when she is expecting to deliver, but for twins, we’re guessing that it’ll still be a while based on the size of her baby bump. The twins will be the couple’s second and third children, after daughter Blue Ivy’s birth in 2012.

See the picture below:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onFeb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Congratulations to Queen Bey and Jay Z, and best wishes for your pregnancy!

