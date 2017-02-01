Beyoncé and Jay Z Pregnant with Twins

Beyoncé and Jay Z Pregnant with Twins
Posted by 92.5 The Beat on February 1, 2017 at 2:13 pm
The singer posted a pregnancy picture on Instagram to announce the news.

Beyoncé and Jay Z just surprised the world by announcing that the couple is pregnant with twins! Beyoncé took to her Instagram account to announce the news, posting a beautifully done professional pregnancy picture in which she is surrounded by roses and wearing a green veil.

Beyoncé is slated to perform at the upcoming 2017 Grammy Awards, which probably explains the timing of this particular announcement.

In the caption, she says “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two”. The post doesn’t say when she is expecting to deliver, but for twins, we’re guessing that it’ll still be a while based on the size of her baby bump. The twins will be the couple’s second and third children, after daughter Blue Ivy’s birth in 2012.

See the picture below:

Congratulations to Queen Bey and Jay Z, and best wishes for your pregnancy!

