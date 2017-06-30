  • Home
Beyonce and JAY-Z reveal twins' names in trademark request - report

Posted by Cover Media on June 30, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The stars are also in the process of purchasing a $130 million estate in Bel-Air.

Beyonce and JAY-Z have reportedly filed legal documents in a bid to trademark their new twins' names.

The superstars are recently said to have welcomed boy and girl siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and although they have yet to announce the names of their infants publicly, it appears fresh court papers have revealed what the babies are called.

TMZ reports Beyonce and JAY-Z, real name Shawn Carter, have made formal trademark rights requests for 'Rumi' and 'Sir Carter', suggesting these are their youngest children's names.

The musicians are still trying to secure the commercial rights to Blue Ivy Carter in an effort to prevent others from cashing in on their eldest kid's unique moniker, and it seems they are now eager to lock down Rumi and Sir Carter, too, as part of their branding empire.

Both Beyonce and JAY-Z have continually landed on Forbes magazine's rich lists in recent years, with the couple boasting a combined estimated net worth of over $1 billion.

The hip-hop and R&B moguls are rumored to have recently put their money to good use by purchasing a lavish home for their expanding family. After renting a gorgeous $400,000-per-month mansion in Malibu, California ahead of the twins' arrival, the spouses are said to have put an offer in for a sprawling 30,000 square foot estate in the affluent Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this week (beg26Jun17). The $130 million property, which rests on 1.82 acres of land, boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as other bonus recreational facilities, such as a recording studio, basketball court, spa and paddle tennis court.

© Cover Media

Related news

Beyonce and JAY-Z take twins home - report

Posted on 26/06/2017
The couple has reportedly named the babies Shawn Jr. and Bea.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gives JAY-Z tips on parenting twins

Posted on 29/06/2017
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has spoken about what it's like to be a parent of twins, describing his daughters as a "blessing".

JAY-Z 'apologizes for cheating on Beyonce' in new track

Posted on 30/06/2017
JAY-Z has opened his heart on his intensely personal new album.

