Beyonce and JAY-Z's daughter shows off rap skills on bonus 4:44 track

Share

Blue Ivy raps alongside her dad JAY-Z on a bonus track from the rapper's 4:44 album.

Beyonce's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy has shown off her freestyle rapping skills on a bonus track on dad JAY-Z's new album.

The youngster, who recently became a big sister after her parents welcomed twins, appears to have inherited her mum and dad's musical skills, judging by the new offering.

Blue's Freestyle/We Family will feature on the upcoming physical release of Jay’s 4:44, but audio of the tune has already been leaked online ahead of the record dropping on 7 July (17).

In the track, Blue raps: "Everything everything this my only single thing / Everything I hear is my answer / And if you think I say, then? / I never hear that, I be in the posse.

She then seems to reference the amount of breakthroughs for women in recent years by adding: "Never seen a ceiling in my whole life / Everything I seen, everything is rotten / Never sit in silence ? Carter / Innocent we seek them / I and say we see them."

The verse then concludes with Blue repeating "Boom shakalaka".

Jay then takes the reins for the rest of the song, with the chorus featuring the words: "Cause we family / We we we family."

It's not the first time Blue has featured on some of her parents' work; she previously appeared in the music video for Beyonce's song Formation in 2016.

Despite the fact that 4:44 debuted exclusively on the rap icon's Tidal streaming service just a week ago, it has already been certified platinum by officials at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) - meaning the material has either sold or been streamed one million times.

Fans rushed to listen to the confessional songs, in which the typically-private star addressed his troubled relationship with Kanye West, revealed his mother is a lesbian, and publicly apologized to wife Beyonce for his womanizing ways.

4:44 is now available on Apple Music, but has yet to be released on rival streaming service Spotify.

© Cover Media