Beyonce fans left perplexed over son's official name

Beyonce's fans want to know if her son is simply named "Sir Carter" or whether he is "Sir Carter Carter".

Beyonce has left some fans perplexed as to the official name of her baby son.

The megastar shared the first photo of herself with her newborn twins on her official Instagram page on Friday (14Jul17), with the happy snap racking up over 4.7 million likes in just six hours.

Beyonce, 35, posted a snap of her wearing a billowing purple robe over turquoise panties and a matching turquoise veil while cradling her two babies, adding the caption, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today" with a string of emojis including praying hands and ones representing her, dad JAY-Z, daughter Blue and the new additions.

While fans have been thrilled to finally get a glimpse of the infants, who wore born last month (Jun17), many have questioned the star on her baby son's name, as her rapper husband Jay was born Shawn Carter.

"Wait? So Beyonce's kids are called Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter Carter?" one user wrote on Twitter, while another added: "So the baby is Carter Carter or Sir Carter Carter? Is Rumi also a sir, or is Rumi a she, if she is, is she Lady Rumi?? so many questions."

However, another social media user with the handle @beygency showed unwavering support for Beyonce, and humorously stated the little boy should be referred to as Sir Carter until any further explanation was made.

"Listen y'all, she specifically put Sir Carter and Rumi, not Sir and Rumi Carter. We will refer to king #1 by his complete name, Sir Carter," they commented.

Although the twins' names weren't confirmed until the Formation singer's post on Friday, TMZ.com editors recently obtained legal documents which revealed the couple were seeking permission to trademark the names 'Rumi' and 'Sir Carter'.

Meanwhile, Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson has shared her excitement over the babies' birth, reposting the star's post and adding, "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world...proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing," she wrote.

© Cover Media