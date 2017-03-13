Beyonce hides growing bump in creative Ivy Park shoot

Share

Beyonce enlisted Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi to complete the athletic poses she wasn't able to herself.

Beyonce hid her growing baby bump with an artfully-placed hoodie in the first pictures from her activewear line Ivy Park's Spring 2017 collection.

The 35-year-old singer recently announced she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins - siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

While it is believed the new Ivy Park campaign shots were taken last November (16), Beyonce's changing figure was still noticeable, with the singer forced to come up with a creative way to disguise her bump prior to the big announcement.

One picture shows Beyonce wearing a cropped hoodie, with an khaki green hoodie featuring the brand's name tied across her stomach.

Another featured a profile picture of the Formation singer in the same green hoodie, which features zip-off sleeves, but is noticeably taken without the stomach in shot.

Other snaps show Beyonce flaunting her ample cleavage in an Ivy Park sports bra, with a cap worn over natural curls, and a shrug-style-hoodie keeping her arms covered.

While Beyonce wasn't able to perform some of the athletic poses she did for previous campaigns, she enlisted the help of Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi for the rest of the shoot, with the 17-year-old hand-picked by the superstar for the pictures.

Speaking to Pret-a-Reporter previously about teaming up with Ivy Park on the campaign, Yara explained: "What I love about the campaign is how supportive it is of women, and being in control of our bodies. It's about how we express ourselves. When I was shooting, it was obvious that it wasn’t the idea of 'Oh, we have to sell these clothes' it was more so about selling the message - this idea of being one with ourselves and being athletic.

"A lot of the questions we were asked on set were like, 'Where’s your favorite place to be?' or, 'What is your favorite book?,' 'What is your favorite song?' What I really love about the message is that it’s about that connection between mind and body."

Ivy Park is available in Nordstrom, Topshop, Six:02, Lady Foot Locker and Hudson's Bay in America, and Topshop, Selfridges and JD Sports in the U.K.

