Beyonce put her 'genius' touch on JAY-Z's new album

Share

The hip-hop star never directly discussed his wife's Lemonade release during the making of his album.

Beyonce signed off on every song on her rapper husband JAY-Z's confessional new album, according to his producer No I.D..

The Empire State of Mind icon, real name Shawn Carter, debuted 4:44 on Friday (30Jun17) and shocked fans by delving deep into his personal life, opening up about his shortcomings in his relationship with Beyonce and publicly apologizing to his superstar wife on the album's title track.

He also made reference to her Lemonade song Sorry, in which she appeared to call out her partner's mistress as "Becky with the good hair", on the tune Family Feud, which features backing vocals by Beyonce.

"Yeah I'll f**k up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone Becky," he raps.

Now No I.D., who produced the entire 4:44 album, has shed a little light on the making of the new material, insisting Beyonce's musical "genius" helped them overcome little issues with the candid project.

"I always call Bey our de facto A&R (Artists and Repertoire)," he tells The New York Times. "Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet. Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes. She came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course, she's genius-level with that."

No I.D., real name Dion Wilson, also reveals that while JAY-Z used certain songs to address claims of infidelity made on Beyonce's Lemonade release, he and the hip-hop veteran "never directly spoke about that album".

"Mainly because if he talks about himself, it's going to bleed into that regardless," he explains. "But there's a difference in talking about it for the sake of response and for the sake of honesty and the truth. The truth needs to explain why you are the way you are, why you did what you did. We know what happened. We got it. But what were the circumstances that led to this and how do you feel about it?"

Despite airing out the hip-hop supercouple's marital woes on record, it seems JAY-Z and Beyonce's romance is back on track after welcoming boy and girl twins in mid-June (17). The babies, reportedly named Rumi and Sir Carter, are siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The stars wed in 2008.

© Cover Media