  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Beyonce's mother shares wedding photo to celebrate superstar...

Beyonce's mother shares wedding photo to celebrate superstar's anniversary

Beyonce's mother shares wedding photo to celebrate superstar's anniversary
Jay Z and Beyonce
Posted by Cover Media on April 4, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The happy couple has published brief moments from its big day for fans over the years.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles has shared a sweet photo from the superstar's nuptials to rapper Jay Z to celebrate the couple's ninth wedding anniversary.

The Crazy in Love hitmakers tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York on 4 April, 2008, and on Tuesday (04Apr17), stylist Tina gave fans another glimpse into the happy couple's big day as she wished the pair well.

The black-and-white picture was taken moments after the bride and groom exchanged vows, and features Beyonce throwing her right arm up in celebration as a smiling Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, holds on to her left hand and escorts his new wife back up the aisle.

"9 years already???" Tina captioned the shot. "Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary".

The proud mom then adds, "thats (sic) my arm fixing the dress lol (laugh out loud)", as she points herself out in the background, discreetly helping to arrange the train of her daughter's white gown.

Beyonce and Jay Z's big day was shrouded in secrecy back in 2008, but in 2014, the famously-private supercouple shared clips from the ceremony during its joint On The Run Tour, which the rap mogul posted on social media for all to see in 2015 to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

Beyonce also included snippets in the music video for All Night, which she released last year (16).

The stars have plenty to celebrate - Beyonce is currently pregnant with twins, siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

It's not clear when she is due, but the singer announced the baby news in February (17) and has been showing off her growing bump in a series of maternity shoots, releasing the latest set of images from a family night out over the weekend (01-02Apr17).

© Cover Media

Related news

Beyonce shows off bump at mum's charity bash

Posted on 13/03/2017
The pregnant star posed with excited young girls, who were not expecting the singer to appear at the Tina's Angels event.

Beyonce fans believe singer revealed gender of twins in recent snap

Posted on 15/03/2017
Beyonce sported the earrings from her 2008 If I Were a Boy music video for a recent snap, leading fans to speculate as to whether she had subtly revealed the gender of her unborn twins.

Lady Gaga details hip injury drama for Arthritis magazine

Posted on 30/03/2017
The singer hid her pain until she could no longer walk.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Top Affordable Destinations for 2017

All photo albums

Facebook