Beyonce's mother shares wedding photo to celebrate superstar's anniversary

The happy couple has published brief moments from its big day for fans over the years.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles has shared a sweet photo from the superstar's nuptials to rapper Jay Z to celebrate the couple's ninth wedding anniversary.

The Crazy in Love hitmakers tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York on 4 April, 2008, and on Tuesday (04Apr17), stylist Tina gave fans another glimpse into the happy couple's big day as she wished the pair well.

The black-and-white picture was taken moments after the bride and groom exchanged vows, and features Beyonce throwing her right arm up in celebration as a smiling Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, holds on to her left hand and escorts his new wife back up the aisle.

"9 years already???" Tina captioned the shot. "Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary".

The proud mom then adds, "thats (sic) my arm fixing the dress lol (laugh out loud)", as she points herself out in the background, discreetly helping to arrange the train of her daughter's white gown.

Beyonce and Jay Z's big day was shrouded in secrecy back in 2008, but in 2014, the famously-private supercouple shared clips from the ceremony during its joint On The Run Tour, which the rap mogul posted on social media for all to see in 2015 to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

Beyonce also included snippets in the music video for All Night, which she released last year (16).

The stars have plenty to celebrate - Beyonce is currently pregnant with twins, siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

It's not clear when she is due, but the singer announced the baby news in February (17) and has been showing off her growing bump in a series of maternity shoots, releasing the latest set of images from a family night out over the weekend (01-02Apr17).

© Cover Media