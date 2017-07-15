  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Beyonce's outfit for twins reveal was plucked from Spanish m...

Beyonce's outfit for twins reveal was plucked from Spanish men's label

Beyonce's outfit for twins reveal was plucked from Spanish men's label
Beyonce
Posted by Cover Media on July 15, 2017 at 9:00 am
The superstar ordered a custom version of the lavish jacket before announcing her pregnancy.

The ruffled robe-like outfit Beyonce wore in her first photoshoot with her newborn twins was selected from a Spanish menswear line.

The Formation hitmaker surprised her Instagram followers in the early hours of Friday (14Jul17) by sharing the first picture of her baby son and daughter, confirming their unique names as Sir Carter and Rumi as she celebrated their one-month birthdays.

Beyonce went topless for the image, wearing a billowing floral purple jacket over turquoise panties with a matching veil as she cradled the twins across her chest. The snap was taken in front of a large flower display, reportedly in the garden of her and husband JAY-Z's Malibu, California rental pad, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Now it's been revealed the clothing Beyonce chose to introduce fans to her new babies was actually plucked from 'romantic' menswear label Palomo Spain, and was originally debuted by male model Jason Harderwijk as part of the brand's spring/summer 2017 collection.

Designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo reveals he had been contacted by Beyonce's stylists for a sample last autumn (16), and the singer subsequently ordered a custom version of the silk organza piece and had it tailored into a gown.

However, he never thought Beyonce would get to use the outfit after announcing her pregnancy in February (17).

Palomo tells Vogue.com, "(I thought), 'OK, she won't wear it, oh well.'"

So he was just as stunned as the superstar's fans when he set sight on Beyonce's first picture with the twins, which has already racked up over eight million 'likes' in less than 24 hours.

"This is a really big surprise, obviously," he smiles. "I love the picture. It's just really beautiful. It's special."

Rumi and Sir Carter are siblings for Beyonce and JAY-Z's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

© Cover Media

Related news

Beyonce and JAY-Z hit Nobu for first date night after twins

Posted on 14/07/2017
The couple has yet to debut its twins.

Beyonce shares first picture of twins as she confirms their names

Posted on 14/07/2017
Beyonce also showcased her post-pregnancy weight loss in a snap posted to her Instagram page.

Beyonce fans left perplexed over son's official name

Posted on 14/07/2017
Beyonce's fans want to know if her son is simply named "Sir Carter" or whether he is "Sir Carter Carter".

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Top 5 Water Parks near Montreal

All photo albums

Facebook