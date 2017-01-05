Beyonce's songwriter finds missing brother after 16 years

Share

Diana Gordon had almost given up hope of ever seeing her missing sibling again before he was spotted at a Los Angeles bus stop.

The woman who wrote Beyonce's Sorry hit has found her long-lost brother after 16 years.

Diana Gordon, who came up with the line 'Becky with the good hair' on the Lemonade track, launched a campaign to find her brother David last year (16), and just before Christmas he showed up at a bus stop in Los Angeles.

"After the first decade went by, I lost hope of ever finding him," she wrote on GoFundMe. "These last few years, I accepted the fact that we were never going to find him. In my heart I had put him to rest.

"Los Angeles has a population of nearly 10 million people. How is it that he was sitting alone at a bus stop less than a few miles from my home? Also we are all from New York, so it is a surprise to find him here."

Homeless David didn't recognise his sister at first.

"As I continued to talk to him, I quickly realized my brother, who had once built computers and gadgets out of spare parts, has suffered severely in ways I have only begun to understand. His memory is fragmented. His spirit defeated. He has only had his own thoughts to comfort him during this long stretch of time and because of that, a form of mental illness has set in."

Gordon has since taken her brother in after convincing him she was family.

"After showing him some old photographs of us in my phone and FaceTiming my sisters in New York, I convinced him to come back with me to my house with the promise of a warm bed and food," she added. "He was hesitant, thinking it was a trick. He is not used to any sort of kindness."

She has now turned to crowdfunding site GoFundMe in an effort to raise money needed to pay for medical care and psychiatric help.

