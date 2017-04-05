Beyonce shares new family clips in updated Die With You video

Share

The superstar showed off new images of her baby belly as she prepares to give birth to twins.

Beyonce has pieced together cute clips from her home videos with husband Jay Z for her new Die With You video to celebrate the couple's ninth wedding anniversary.

Shortly after the singer's mother, Tina Knowles, posted a black-and-white photo from the superstars' 2008 wedding on Instagram to wish them well, Beyonce released an updated promo for her song via their streaming service Tidal.

She shared the original video on their anniversary in 2015, when Jay Z filmed his talented wife playing the piano as she belted out the emotional ballad. The footage was interspersed with personal snippets of the happy couple throughout its romance, including scenes of Beyonce and Jay Z cuddling up to their newborn daughter Blue Ivy in January, 2012.

Now the Halo hitmaker, who is pregnant with twins, has added new clips from more recent family vacations, as well as at-home shots of Beyonce bearing her bulging baby bump in a pink crop top and grey sweatpants.

One of those scenes features a now-five-year-old Blue kissing her mother's exposed belly, leaving pink lipstick marks on the star's skin.

Beyonce alerted fans to Tuesday's (04Apr17) surprise release with a trio of posts on Instagram.

The first image was a black-and-white shot of the superstars' left ring fingers, on which they each have Roman numerals 'IV' tattooed to represent the date of their birthdays and wedding. The lyrics, "I don't need air in my lungs/If I can't sing your song," from Die With You, are scrawled over the picture.

She then shared the full, updated video to the song on her profile, and simply captioned it with their anniversary date, "4.4.17", in between two blue heart emojis.

The third upload was a sweet snap of the couple's shadow as the stars held hands, with the line, "I don't really need these fingers/If I don't get to touch your spine", written on top.

Beyonce also curated a new Tidal playlist for the occasion, titled "IV Ever Ever", which kicked off with Tony! Toni! Tone!'s appropriately-titled Anniversary, and included tracks like Sade's Love Is Stronger Than Pride, Marvin Gaye's I Want You, Magic by Coldplay, Michael Jackson's I Can't Help It, and Curtis Mayfield's Get Down.

