Beyonce showcases baby bump in slinky red Peter Dundas dress at Grammys

Beyonce was chosen as the star to showcase Peter Dundas' debut eponymous line.

Beyonce showed off her growing baby bump in a sparkly scarlet gown at the 59th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (12Feb17).

The 35-year-old singer, who recently announced she and her husband Jay Z are expecting twins, dared to bare her cleavage at the annual music ceremony in a skintight red dress with a plunging neckline by Peter Dundas. The gown is from Dundas' debut eponymous line, which he launched following his stint at Roberto Cavalli.

Ensuring she didn’t steal attention away from her head-turning outfit, Beyonce kept her make-up simple, opting for nude lipstick and a warm smoky eye with golden undertones.

It wasn't just the red dress which kept all eyes on the star though; she took to the stage during the ceremony to perform a medley of tracks Love Drought and Sandcastles from album Lemonade, which scooped Best Urban Contemporary Album on the night, in a showstopping outfit. Unveiling her growing stomach even more Beyonce wowed in a huge gold headpiece, a gold choker, a chain-style bikini top and a pair of small gold briefs as she sung on stage, while a cape flowed behind her and large gold discs hung from her ears.

This look was also by Dundas and the fashion star shared his delight at Beyonce's ensembles by posting sketches of the looks on his Instagram account throughout the night.

"PETER DUNDAS X BEYONCE FIRST LOOK!! Proudly announcing the very first #peterdundas EPONYMOUS collection look specially made for our muse queen Bey #grammys2017 #PeterDundas #Beyonce @beyonce," he captioned a shot of the red dress, while he wrote alongside the gold bikini outfit: "PETER DUNDAS X BEYONCÉ #grammys2017 @beyonce #beyonce #lovedrought #houseofmalakaixpeterdundas #PeterDundas.”

Also making an impression at Sunday night's bash was Adele, who looked regal in an olive Givenchy dress featuring a checkered bodice and beaded sleeves, while Jennifer Lopez stunned in a lavender-colored Ralph & Russo dress with a ruffled neck and keyhole cut-out over her chest.

Meanwhile Rihanna flaunted her toned midriff and torso tattoo in an orange halter-neck crop top and a voluminous layered back skirt by Armani Prive.

© Cover Media