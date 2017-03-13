Beyonce shows off bump at mum's charity bash

Share

The pregnant star posed with excited young girls, who were not expecting the singer to appear at the Tina's Angels event.

Beyonce showed off her baby bump as she supported her mum Tina Knowles at a charity event on Saturday (11Mar17).

The pregnant star stepped out at the Tina's Angels event at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City.

"Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent," Tina, 63, captioned an image of herself, her daughter, and a group of young girls.

"With my beautiful Tina's Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!"

In the shot, the young women appeared to be struggling to contain their emotions as they posed alongside the Lemonade singer, 35, who covered her belly with a handbag.

The night out came two days after proud Tina posted black-and-white back-to-back photos of Beyonce as a kid and her daughter Blue Ivy, who is now five.

"Wow look what a fan did soo cute!" the gushing grandma captioned the stunning image.

Beyonce stunned fans by announcing she was expecting twins at the beginning of February (17).

The big news, which was accompanied by a stunning shot of the mum-to-be posing with her baby belly garnered more than 6.5 million likes on Instagram in just eight hours, surpassing previous title holder Selena Gomez’s sultry Coca-Cola Instagram, which held the record with 6.3 million likes.

Unfortunately for fans, shortly after the pregnancy announcement, Beyonce revealed she was pulling out of her two weekend shows at next month's (Apr17) Coachella festival in California after taking advice from her doctors.

