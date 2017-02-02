Beyonce strips naked to show off her 'three hearts' after pregnancy announcement

Share

Beyonce and Jay Z announced on Wednesday (01Feb17) that they will be adding to their family with twins.

Pregnant Beyonce has stripped off to show her burgeoning bump in all its nude glory for a set of intimate new pictures.

The Crazy in Love singer revealed on Wednesday (01Feb17) that she and husband Jay Z are adding to their family with twins. And later in the day, Beyonce took to her official website to share some new snaps from her pregnancy photo shoot, taken by Ethiopia-born New York artist Awol Erizku.



One picture showed the 35-year-old singer tenderly cradling her bump while wearing just a pair of flesh-colored panties, with floral paint artfully placed on her naked body. Beyonce has her hair loose and wavy for the picture, and stands in some foliage and flowers with a bust of an Egyptian queen in the background.

Another snap sees the singer, who is already mother to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with Jay Z, with the same floral paintwork on her body while sitting atop a red car full to the brim with flowers.

Beyonce captioned all the pictures with the words: "I have three hearts", and also shared what appeared to be a poem, explaining how she was feeling about the pregnancy.

"Venus has flooded me, second planet from the sun, I wake up on her foamy shore," it read. "She wants to take me to meet my children. I’ve done this before, I’m still nervous."

An underwater shoot also took place as Beyonce showed off her bump, with swathes of orange and pink material covering her modesty.

Beyonce completed her photo-sharing session by posting a throwback picture of Blue on the family's Easter vacation back in 2013, alongside which she wrote: "Blue, my greatest creation was you."

Other pictures which appear to have been taken at the same shoot have also emerged on unofficial fan pages on social media, but none of them have been shared by Beyonce or her official representatives.

