Beyonce takes top honors at BET Awards

The singer's sister Solange also nabbed a top award.

New mom Beyonce was the big winner at the BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards on Sunday (25Jun17).

The singer, who was up for seven awards, picked up top prizes including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and the Viewers' Choice Award, while the promo for her hit Sorry tied for Video Of The Year with Bruno Mars' 24K Magic.

The Crazy in Love hitmaker did not attend the ceremony and asked her proteges, Chloe x Halle, to accept the honors on her behalf.

The R&B duo read a statement from the star, in which she thanked her family and fans for their support and expressed what her hit album Lemonade has come to symbolize.

"This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honoring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve,” the statement read.

Hosted by comedienne Leslie Jones, the annual ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and celebrated some of the biggest names in music, television and film.

The night was filled with showstopping performances from top acts like Bruno, who opened the show with his track Perm, while rappers Migos took the stage for a remix of their hit Bad and Boujee, and Khalid got the crowd going with his dance track Location. Trey Songz brought the house down with his ballad Nobody Else but You.

Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky teamed up for a powerful medley of Set Me Free and Love Yourself, which proved to be among the evening’s highlights.

Bruno nabbed the Best Male R&B/Pop artist honor, his first ever BET award, and Chance the Rapper was handed two significant trophies for Best New Artist and the Humanitarian Award, which was presented to him by America's former First Lady Michelle Obama, via a pre-taped video.

There was also a win for Beyonce's little sister Solange Knowles, who received the night’s Centric Award for her hit Cranes in the Sky. The singer, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday said the award made for “the best birthday ever”.

The full list of 2017 BET Awards winners:

Video Of The Year: Beyonce - Sorry and Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Viewers’ Choice Award: Beyonce - Sorry

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Beyonce

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Remy Ma

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Centric Award: Solange - Cranes in the Sky

Best Group: Migos

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Lecrae - Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)

Best International Act Africa: Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best International Act Europe: Stormzy

Sportsman of the Year Award: Stephen Curry

Sportswoman of the Year: Serena Williams

BET Young Stars Award: Yara Shahidi

BET Humanitarian Award: Chance the Rapper

BET Lifetime Achievement Award: New Edition

Video Director Of The Year: Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce - Sorry

Best Actress: Taraji P. Henson - Hidden Figures

Best Actor: Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Best Movie: Hidden Figures

© Cover Media