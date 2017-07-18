Beyonce used Kardashians' gynecologist to deliver twin babies

Share

The birth certificate has been revealed days after Beyonce introduced fans to the newborns via Instagram.

Beyonce and JAY-Z's newborn twins were delivered by the same doctor Kim Kardashian and her family have called on for years.

The hip-hop superstars became parents to a girl and boy last month (Jun17), siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and now the twins' birth certificate has shed light on the details surrounding the babies' arrivals at Los Angeles' Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

According to the official document, obtained by TMZ.com, daughter Rumi was born at 5:13am on 13 June (17), followed by her brother Sir seconds later.

The paperwork also reveals the obstetrician and gynecologist (OB/GYN) who helped to deliver the tots was none other than celebrity favorite Dr. Paul Crane, the same medic who treated Kanye West's wife Kim when she gave birth to their daughter North in 2013 and son Saint in 2015. Dr. Crane also delivered her sister Kourtney Kardashian's three children, as well as brother Rob's little girl Dream with his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna last year (16).

Meanwhile, the publication of the twins' birth certificate also clears up any confusion about Sir's unusual name.

Fans were left puzzled last week (ends14Jul17) after Beyonce shared the first photo of her newborn babies on Instagram and captioned it, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today".

She and JAY-Z, real name Shawn Carter, did not clarify the wording of the new mom's post, leaving followers to ask questions like, "Wait? So Beyonce's kids are called Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter Carter?"

The birth certificate suggests neither Rumi nor Sir have been given middle names.

