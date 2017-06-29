Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik silenced by vocal cord sprain

Share

The actress is using her son to keep fans updated on social media as she obeys her doctor's orders.

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has been banned from talking for a month after spraining her vocal cords.

The 41-year-old actress posted a shot of herself at the doctor's office on Twitter on Wednesday (28Jun17) and shared the bad news with fans.

"Me waiting for a check up from my ENT (ear, nose, and throat specialist). Can't speak for a month. Yup," she wrote.

She later took to Instagram and posted a video of her 11-year-old son, Miles, reading out messages from his mom as she typed them.

"This is my son, Miles, talking," he said, reading what his mom had written. "I sprained my vocal cords and I can't speak - it really sucks. So, we're having a silent video with me talking. I can't talk because my vocal cords are sprained."

Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit TV comedy, has been doing quite a lot of talking of late, promoting her new book, Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart, and Spectacular.

She's not the only cast member sharing bad news this week - Johnny Galecki's California retreat was destroyed by a wildfire on Monday (26Jun17).

The actor is still waiting to get the all clear to assess the damage done to his ranch in San Luis Obispo, but he's thankful no one was hurt, and now plans to rebuild with the help of his community.

The 42-year-old, who was not at the ranch when the fire ripped through the area, has released a statement, which reads: "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile.

"It's never the structures that create a community - it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild."

The cause of the blaze, which prompted authorities to evacuate residents in around 100 homes in the affected area, is still under investigation.

© Cover Media