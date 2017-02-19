Big Sean denies fan slapped him at album signing

Posted by Cover Media on February 19, 2017 at 12:30 am
The rapper took to Twitter to set the record straight after video of the incident went viral.

Big Sean has denied reports that a fan allegedly slapped him during a signing for his new album.

The rapper took to social media on Saturday (18Feb17) to try and dispel the allegations after footage of the incident went viral.

Video of the alleged altercation shows a man struggling on the floor of the FYE record store in Queens, New York, on Friday (17Feb17) after being tackled by security guards.

Big Sean is seen in the background looking confused as fans are led out of the store by police officers. The footage went viral after a fan shared it on social media claiming the tackled fan had “smacked” the rapper.

But the Bounce Back hitmaker took to Twitter on Saturday to deny the man had slapped him, claiming instead he was a patient from a mental hospital who had been recently released.

The 28-year-old also asserted the FYE store was shut down by police after the incident occurred, despite the rapper insisting he wanted to carry on signing copies of his new album I Decided for waiting fans.

"Look I never comment on this type of sh** but they can't do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no sh** like that," he wrote. "Some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n (sic) shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard."

"The dude was released from a mental hospital last week, has a long record of mental illness n was off his meds. Very serious issues," Big Sean continued. "He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit (sic) Birdman etc. I'm hoping he's getting the proper treatment he needs.

"I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down. Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans," he explained.

The manager of the FYE store told People.com, “It was a successful signing. We had a good event.” However, they did not comment on the incident.

