Big Sean 'excited' to become new Puma brand ambassador

Share

Big Sean has been tapped by Puma as its new collaborator and brand ambassador.

Big Sean is set to release his own designs with Puma after joining the sportswear giant as its new brand ambassador.

The Bounce Back rapper has followed in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and The Weeknd in joining the brand’s line-up of celebrity guest designers.

Sean teased his role of creative collaborator and global brand ambassador for the label during a recent interview with GQ as part of its 10 Essentials article, in which he told the publication he’d “just inked a deal with Puma”, adding: “I chose to go with them because they were really embracing the style and ideas I have."

And on Tuesday (07Mar17) he took to Instagram to share the exciting news of his collaboration alongside a photo of himself wearing a black hooded sweater with the letter D on the back, complete with the label’s iconic big cat jumping through it.

“Excited to officially announce that I am now apart (sic) of the @PUMA family. I Decided that this was the best path for me creatively, and we’ve been hard at work making sure this first collection is something special. Let’s get it. #2018,” he captioned the shot.

Another picture followed, this time showing Sean facing the camera in black sweat pants and a black sweater, captioned: “Focused on the inner me, never on the enemy...”

Adam Petrick, Puma's global director for brand marketing, has welcomed the musician with open arms, sharing in a statement: “We are thrilled to have Big Sean on board. Anyone who's followed him throughout his career will know that his talent goes beyond music."

This isn’t the first sportswear deal Sean has taken on; the 28-year-old previously designed for Adidas for over five years, releasing a series of sneakers. His Puma deal has put an end to any future ventures with the rival company.

© Cover Media