Big Sean receives key to his native Detroit

Rapper Big Sean felt extremely "honored" to be presented with the key to Detroit by the city's mayor on Saturday (01Apr17).

Big Sean has become the youngest ever recipient of the key to the city of Detroit, Michigan.

The 29-year-old rapper rose to fame after releasing his debut studio album Finally Famous in 2011, before launching Hall of Fame in 2013 and third album Dark Sky Paradise in 2015.

But it was Sean's philanthropic work that was spotlighted on Saturday (01Apr17), when he was presented with the key to Detroit by Mayor Mike Duggan in honor of his work on the Mogul Prep initiative, which helps local students reach for higher education.

"Today I got one of the highest honors a person can receive, the key to the City Of Detroit," he wrote in a message posted on his Instagram page. "Thank u for this monumental moment! (Mayor Duggan) honored me and my foundation for motivating the city through my music n messaging and starting an actual curriculum called "Mogul Prep" that teaches kids all the behind the scenes jobs available in the music industry and taught to them at a high school level (sic)."

In his message, Big Sean, real name Sean Anderson, also thanked his former teacher mother Myra Anderson, for her support of his goals and charitable works.

Mayor Duggan also confirmed via a message posted on social media that Sean is the youngest person to ever receive the key to Detroit. Sean joins fellow honorees such as Stevie Wonder and Sammy Davis Jr., in being awarded with the city's key.

"Today we presented @BigSean with the key to the @CityofDetroit. He is the youngest person to ever receive this honor," Mayor Duggan wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of himself and the musician.

He also praised Sean's commitment to improving the Motor City, adding: "The work that @BigSean is doing with his foundation is inspiring Detroit youth to achieve their dreams."

After receiving the key, Big Sean performed a concert for his hometown fans at the Fox Theatre, with the show drawing in a capacity crowd of 5,000 people.

