Big Sean's pop-up fashion drops attract huge crowds

Big Sean didn't know what to expect when he visited his pop-up store in New York.

Big Sean created his latest fashion collection at the same time as he was recording new album I Decided.

Sean's fourth studio offering was released on Friday (03Feb17), and to celebrate he launched a number of pop-up stores across North America over the weekend, selling limited edition pieces from his range.

Sean, 28, visited the New York pop-up, which was rammed with fans wanting to pick up the items from the style drop.

"Well the album has a lot of themes, reincarnation, second chances...giving life to something, you know what I mean? So that was a big part of the collection," he told Paper Mag. "Especially incorporating roses you know, which are alive on one side of the sleeves and dead on the other. When we were making the album we were making the merch too so you see with like the jacket, 'the underdog just turned into the wolf' on the back. They're lyrics to the songs, but it's a mentality too."

Temporary stores were also installed in Los Angeles, Toronto and Sean's hometown of Detroit.

The collection's prices range from $30 (£24) to $200 (£160), with hoodies, T-Shirts, hats and a bomber jacket making up the line.

"I keep seeing the store's employees running back here (in the supply room), so it must be going good out there," he smiled to Billboard. "I didn't know what to expect."

"(Style) is about doing something that makes you feel good, something that has meaning to you. This really means something to me. There's a real message behind the album, the merch, everything."

