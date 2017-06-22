Bill Cosby planning motivational speaking tour

Share

Prosecutors are vowing to drag the comedian back to court following last week's mistrial verdict.

Bill Cosby is reportedly planning a motivational speaking tour after his sexual assault case was declared a mistrial at the weekend (17Jun17).

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill announced the 12-member jury was "hopelessly deadlocked" on Saturday morning after spending over 50 hours deliberating on whether or not The Cosby Show star was guilty of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault brought against him by Andrea Constand.

Cosby reportedly feels vindicated by the result of the case and he now wants to warn men about the dangers of sexual assault allegations.

"Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work," his spokesman Andrew Wyatt told Good Day Alabama. "We're now planning town halls... sometime in July... to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby."

"This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they're facing when they're hanging out and partying, when they're doing certain things that they shouldn't be doing," he added. "And it also affects married men."

Meanwhile, prosecutors have vowed they will retry the sex assault case against Cosby.

"We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact she (Constand) deserves a verdict in this case... and we will push forward to try and get justice done," prosecutor Kevin Steele said during a press conference shortly after the mistrial announcement was made.

On Thursday (22Jun17), it was revealed the deadlocked jurors voted to convict the comedian on two counts of sexual assault by a vote of 10 to two.

Cosby still faces several civil cases from a few of the nearly 60 women who have come forward in recent years, accusing him of decades-old sexual assault.

