Bill Cosby sexual assault accuser speaks out after mistrial

Posted by Cover Media on June 20, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The embattled actor feels vindicated by the mistrial declaration.

The woman who took Bill Cosby to court over sexual assault allegations has thanked supporters for their "love" following a mistrial verdict on Saturday (17Jun17).

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill announced the 12-member jury was "hopelessly deadlocked" after spending over 50 hours deliberating whether the disgraced comedian was guilty of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault brought against him by Andrea Constand.

On Tuesday (20Jun17), she spoke out about the mistrial declaration, insisting she is "grateful" for all the kind words supporters have sent to her.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love & kindness & support," she writes on Twitter. "I am eternally grateful for the messages I have received in recent days."

The Cosby Show star has not commented on the mistrial declaration personally, but his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt insists the comic feels vindicated.

"Mr. Cosby's power is back. It's back," Wyatt told reporters outside the courthouse. "So the legacy didn't go anywhere. It has been restored."

Meanwhile, prosecutors have vowed they will try the case again.

"We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact she deserves a verdict in this this case... and we will push forward to try and get justice done," Prosecutor Kevin Steele said during a press conference shortly after the legal announcement was made. "We hope that moving forward in this case sends a strong message that victims of these types of crimes can come forward and can be heard on what has happened to them."

Cosby still faces several civil cases from a few of the nearly 60 women who have come forward in recent years, accusing him of decades-old sexual assault.

