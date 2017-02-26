Bill Paxton dead at 61

Bill Paxton dead at 61
Bill Paxton
Posted by Cover Media on February 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The actor had undergone surgery for an undisclosed issue.

Hollywood star Bill Paxton has died after suffering complications from surgery.

The actor, a father of two, passed away on Saturday (25Feb17), aged 61, reports TMZ.com.

A statement issued by his family reads: "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery."

His grieving relatives go on to hail Bill's "illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker," and add, "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Paxton rose to fame in the 1980s after landing a minor part as a thug in The Terminator. He went on to score roles in John Hughes' 1985 movie Weird Science and Aliens, and worked with director James Cameron on both True Lies, in 1994, and hit blockbuster Titanic, which remains the highest-grossing film in box office history.

He and Cameron teamed up again for 2003's Ghosts of the Abyss, which documented their deep sea dive on an expedition of the actual Titanic.

His other film credits included Apollo 13, Twister, Aliens, Predator 2, Edge of Tomorrow, and Nightcrawler.

Bill's final big screen project, sci-fi thriller The Circle, is currently set for release in April (17). He portrayed Emma Watson's father in the movie, alongside Tom Hanks, Karen Gillan, John Boyega, and Patton Oswalt.

He had also earned an Emmy for his role in historical TV miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, and featured in hit drama Big Love and the new small screen adaptation of Training Day.

© Cover Media

Related news

Natalie Portman to miss Oscars because of pregnancy

Posted on 26/02/2017
The Jackie star's next film Song to Song will premiere in March (17).

Oscar-nominated directors denounce 'fanaticism in U.S.'

Posted on 26/02/2017
The statement comes after Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi said he would not attend this year's Oscars due to Donald Trump's controversial Muslim travel ban.

Demi Lovato apologizes for "1% African" tweet

Posted on 26/02/2017
The singer is proud to be the spokesperson for a mental health initiative.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

The 9 Craziest Celebrity Prenups

All photo albums

Facebook