Bill Paxton dead at 61

The actor had undergone surgery for an undisclosed issue.

Hollywood star Bill Paxton has died after suffering complications from surgery.

The actor, a father of two, passed away on Saturday (25Feb17), aged 61, reports TMZ.com.

A statement issued by his family reads: "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery."

His grieving relatives go on to hail Bill's "illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker," and add, "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Paxton rose to fame in the 1980s after landing a minor part as a thug in The Terminator. He went on to score roles in John Hughes' 1985 movie Weird Science and Aliens, and worked with director James Cameron on both True Lies, in 1994, and hit blockbuster Titanic, which remains the highest-grossing film in box office history.

He and Cameron teamed up again for 2003's Ghosts of the Abyss, which documented their deep sea dive on an expedition of the actual Titanic.

His other film credits included Apollo 13, Twister, Aliens, Predator 2, Edge of Tomorrow, and Nightcrawler.

Bill's final big screen project, sci-fi thriller The Circle, is currently set for release in April (17). He portrayed Emma Watson's father in the movie, alongside Tom Hanks, Karen Gillan, John Boyega, and Patton Oswalt.

He had also earned an Emmy for his role in historical TV miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, and featured in hit drama Big Love and the new small screen adaptation of Training Day.

