Billie Lourd and Noah Cyrus top Town & Country's Modern Swans list

The model daughters of stars like Harry Hamlin, Ray Liotta, and Lauryn Hill also feature in the 'It' girl poll.

Carrie Fisher's actress daughter Billie Lourd and Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah have been named among Town & Country magazine's new Modern Swans list.

The annual poll highlights the 50 most influential young women in the public eye, and takes its name from the 'Swans' term coined by author Truman Capote to describe his beautiful and stylish female friends.

The new crop of Modern Swans also features Jamie Foxx's actress offspring Corinne Foxx, Jack Nicholson's director daughter Lorraine, and 18-year-old model Selah Marley, whose parents are singer Lauryn Hill and Bob Marley's son Rohan.

Actor Harry Hamlin's girls with wife Lisa Rinna, models Amelia and Delilah, make the cut too, alongside Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi, Beyonce's teenage R&B protegees Chloe X Halle, Larry David's writer/actress daughter Cazzie, and Warren Beatty and Annette Bening's youngest child Ella.

Meanwhile, there were also mentions for Iris and Maude Apatow, writer/director Judd Apatow's kids with his comedienne wife Leslie Mann, and the models Rose Gilroy and Karsen Liotta, whose famous parents are Rene Russo and filmmaker Dan Gilroy, and Ray Liotta and actress Michelle Grace, respectively.

Ansel Elgort's high school sweetheart, ballet dancer Violetta Komyshan, Diane von Furstenberg's granddaughter Talita Von Furstenberg, and U.S. President Barack Obama's eldest Malia Obama featured in the top 50 as well.

The Town & Country article is accompanied by interviews with a number of the new Modern Swans, with singer Noah Cyrus explaining what having "influence" means to her.

"I think you've got to be as honest as possible in order to influence someone," the 17-year-old shared. "People look up to me, like my music, and even follow me on Instagram because they know I'm keeping it real with them."

As for her own "greatest influence", she points to Lady Gaga: "She doesn't care what anyone else thinks," Noah said. "I admire that."

© Cover Media