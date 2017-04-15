Billie Lourd fills in for Carrie Fisher in Star Wars original cast photo

Share

The sweet image was taken after the young actress paid a moving tribute to her mother at the Florida fan convention.

Billie Lourd filled in for her late mother Carrie Fisher on Thursday (13Apr17) as she posed for a photo with Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill at Florida's Star Wars Celebration event.

The two original franchise stars were joined by Star Wars creator George Lucas and Lucasfilm boss and producer Kathleen Kennedy for the intimate picture, and they invited Billie to join them to represent her mom, who died following a heart attack in December (16).

Billie honored Carrie by wearing a white custom Tom Ford dress with long sleeves, reminiscent of the famous outfit the Star Wars legend modeled in earlier films in her role as Princess Leia.

On Friday (14Apr17), Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi blockbusters, shared another snap of himself and Ford with Billie on Twitter.

"So much like her mother in so many ways," the 65-year-old captioned the image. "It was almost as if we were cuddling our Princess again! #BillieLourd #DejaVuAllOverAgain".

Both pictures were taken after the 24-year-old surprised attendees at the Star Wars fan convention in Florida by taking to the stage to celebrate her mother's memory with a heartfelt speech.

"In our world, Star Wars became a religion and a way of life," Billie explained to the crowd. "I wanted to be here with you because I know you feel the same way."

"She loved you. She loved these movies. And she loved this force called Leia...," she added.

The appearance marked Billie's first official return to the spotlight following the loss of her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day after Carrie.

Billie briefly shared the screen with her mom in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in which the Scream Queens actress played Lieutenant Connix, a role she has reprised for the forthcoming sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is released in December (17).

Fisher had completed her scenes for The Last Jedi before she passed away, and unused clips will reportedly feature in the follow-up, Star Wars: Episode IX, which is slated to hit cinemas in 2019.

