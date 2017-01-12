Billie Lourd: 'My mum Carrie Fisher's voice will live forever'

Share

Billie Lourd told fans that her mother Carrie Fisher's voice will "forever be in my head and in my heart".

Billie Lourd paid an emotional tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher on Wednesday (11Jan17) by posting a sweet throwback picture of the pair together.

The Star Wars icon died a day before her mother Debbie Reynolds over the Christmas period, leaving Scream Queens star Billie mourning both her mum and grandmother.

On Wednesday, Billie was flooded with support from fans after she remembered her mother by sharing a picture of herself as a young girl, wearing bunny ears as she sat in the back of a limousine with Carrie.

"'If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable,'" Billie began, quoting her mother.

"Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart," she continued in the Instagram caption.

It's not the first time Billie has used social media as a way of remembering her late relatives. Sharing a picture of herself with Carrie and Debbie earlier this month (Jan17), Billie wrote: "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist."

She has been supported by friends and family during the difficult time, with close friend and rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner one of those offering her a shoulder to cry on.

Death certificates for both Carrie and Debbie were released last week (ends08Jan17), revealing that the Princess Leia actress died of a "cardiac arrest/deferred". She reportedly never regained consciousness after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles and spent Christmas Day (25Dec16) in the hospital surrounded by her family.

It's still not clear what caused the cardiac arrest. Toxicology tests will now determine if there were any drugs in the actress' system.

Singin' in the Rain star Debbie, meanwhile, died the day after her daughter after a blood vessel ruptured in her brain, causing a stroke, while hypertension was also a factor.

Debbie was laid to rest with Carrie's ashes at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles last Friday (06Jan17).

