Billie Lourd's stepdad shares touching message after Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' deaths

Billie Lourd's stepfather tweeted "heaven just got a lot more fun" following Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' deaths.

Billie Lourd's stepfather shared a touching message on Thursday (29Dec16) following the deaths of the actress' mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

Star Wars actress Carrie died on Tuesday (27Dec16), four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, while her mother, Singin' In The Rain star Debbie, passed away on Wednesday (28Dec16) after suffering a stroke, reportedly while planning her daughter's funeral.

Following the tragic losses, Scream Queens star Billie's stepfather Bruce Bozzi, who is married to her father Bryan Lourd, shared a sweet snap of the actress with Carrie and Debbie on his Instagram page, along with a lengthy caption.

"@praisethelourd it's an honor to be your Stepfather," he began. "This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other - no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said 'how are you still awake'! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving."

Bruce continued his touching post to promise Billie he will do his utmost to support her in his stepfather role.

"So…as Carrie said to me years ago 'I'm a good stepmother' I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I've been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come…..heaven just got a s**t load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16"' he concluded.

Debbie was at her son Todd Fisher's house when she suffered the stroke that led to her death, and he has also taken to social media to express his devastation at his family's loss.

Sharing a heartbreaking drawing by artist Ricky LaChance of Carrie and Debbie dressed in their famous Star Wars and Singin' In The Rain costumes standing at the gates of heaven, Todd wrote: “This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting."

