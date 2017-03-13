Billy Ray Cyrus dismisses Miley marriage rumors as he warns against 'jumping the gun'

Share

Billy Ray Cyrus has shot down speculation his daughter Miley Cyrus is a married woman after tying the knot in secret with Liam Hemsworth.

The country music singer first sparked the rumors last Thursday night (09Mar17), when he posted a close-up picture of his camera attached to a tripod on Twitter. On the camera screen Miley could be seen wearing a white peasant dress and smiling as she basked in the sun with her eyes closed, with Billy captioning the shot: "I'm so happy...you are happy @MileyCyrus."

Hundreds of fans were quick to take the comment as confirmation that Miley and fiance Liam had tied the knot in a secret ceremony, but Billy returned to his Instagram page on Sunday night to clarify the situation.

Sharing the same picture of Miley, Billy wrote: "Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy."

Billy's first hashtag was reference to his CMT (Country Music Television) series Still The King, which is currently filming its second season.

Miley, 24, met Australian actor Liam on the set of 2010 movie The Last Song and they got engaged in 2012 but called it off in 2013.

They sparked rumors they had got back together at the start of 2016 and in October (16), Miley finally confirmed their engagement was back on during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed she only wears her gold and diamond sparkler because it makes Liam, 27, happy.

Talk of a wedding began swirling last year when it was suggested they would get hitched in Liam’s home country of Australia, but more recently it was speculated they would have a Hindu wedding in the Himalayas this summer.

